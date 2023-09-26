Dodo Finance: Analyzing the Bears QB Situation – Chicago Sun-Times

Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz has recently made headlines with his criticism of quarterback Justin Fields. In a video posted to the 33rd Team, Martz suggested that the Bears should bench Fields to prevent the situation from worsening.

Martz highlighted Fields’ struggle to get rid of the ball and anticipate throws as a major issue. According to the former offensive coordinator, Fields has not yet proven himself as a capable NFL quarterback. Martz also acknowledged that the problems with the Bears’ offense extend beyond Fields, and that the team as a whole is not playing well.

Although Martz did admit that Fields showed some progress in the first two games of the season, he did not see any improvement in the recent loss to the Chiefs. This is not the first time Martz has criticized the Bears’ offense, as he previously called them the least talented unit in the NFL. He also described Fields as “less than remarkable” in August and September of 2022.

Martz’s comments have stirred up debate among fans and analysts. Some agree with his assessment of Fields’ performance, while others believe that the rookie quarterback needs more time to adjust to the NFL. The Bears organization has not responded to Martz’s criticism, but it will be interesting to see if they make any changes to the starting lineup in the coming weeks.

As for Fields himself, he has yet to comment on Martz’s remarks. The young quarterback is undoubtedly facing pressure to perform, but he has shown resilience and determination in the face of criticism before. It remains to be seen how he will respond to this latest critique.

In the end, it is clear that there are differing opinions on Justin Fields’ abilities as an NFL quarterback. Martz’s criticism adds fuel to the ongoing debate surrounding Fields’ future with the Bears. Fans and experts will be closely watching his performance in the upcoming games to see if he can prove his doubters wrong.

