Dodo Finance: Analysis Shows Potential $5 Billion Loss within 10 Days due to Impending Auto Workers Strike

In a recent report released by Anderson Economic Group, it has been projected that if nearly 150,000 United Auto Workers (UAW) members at General Motors (GM), Ford, and Stellantis decide to strike when their current labor contracts expire, the economic loss could surpass $5 billion after just 10 days. The contracts are set to expire on September 14, leaving a sense of urgency for negotiators.

The estimation of potential economic losses considers the adverse impacts on UAW workers, the manufacturers, and the broader auto industry if tentative agreements cannot be reached before the deadline. Unlike the previous UAW strike in 2019, where the industry had a comfortable inventory of 77 days, the current inventory levels are much lower, standing at only around 55 days. This makes the industry more vulnerable to losses if a strike were to take place.

During the 2019 UAW strike against GM, which lasted for 40 days, the automaker suffered an approximate loss of $3.6 billion in earnings. This year, the new union leadership, known for its more aggressive stance, has not limited its efforts to one automaker, making all three companies more vulnerable to potential strikes.

UAW President, Shawn Fain, reiterated that the contract expirations are definitive deadlines and not mere suggestions. The union does not intend to extend the negotiation period without taking strong action. Fain’s statement reinforces the union’s commitment to gaining favorable terms for its members.

The financial repercussions on the companies would vary, with GM projected to lose $380 million, Ford $325 million, and Stellantis $285 million due to a 10-day strike. However, it is important to note that these estimates do not include factors such as UAW strike pay, unemployment benefits, income taxes, or settlement bonuses.

RBC Capital, however, suggests that the potential impact of the strikes on the automakers may be “overblown.” They reference GM’s strong recovery after the 2019 strike as evidence. Nevertheless, the simultaneous strikes against all three automakers might have faster ripple effects, particularly on struggling suppliers.

As September 14 approaches, the outcome of the negotiations between the UAW and the major automakers remains uncertain. The potential strike poses a significant threat to the already fragile global economy, with the automotive industry being a vital component of economic growth. Stakeholders across the industry will closely monitor the developments in order to assess the full extent of the impact and potential disruptions that could arise.

