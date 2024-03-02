Dodo Finance: An eating disorder that few people understand and many accidentally applaud

Jason Wood’s recent experience in a restaurant while on vacation has brought attention to the lesser-known eating disorder, orthorexia. Orthorexia is a condition focused on eating “clean” or healthy foods, but is not currently recognized in the DSM, making diagnosis and treatment challenging.

Often underestimated due to its association with healthy eating habits, orthorexia can have serious consequences such as social isolation and can even lead to other eating disorders. The obsession with healthy eating may actually be a disguise for deeper issues related to diet culture and societal pressures.

Treatment for orthorexia typically follows a similar path to other eating disorders, but finding a specialist experienced in treating orthorexia can be difficult. Recovery from orthorexia involves unpacking and redefining one’s definition of health, as well as educating friends and family members about the disorder.

Individuals in recovery from orthorexia require compassion and understanding, as the process can be difficult but ultimately rewarding. It is important to raise awareness about orthorexia and provide support for those struggling with this often overlooked eating disorder.