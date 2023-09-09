Dodo Finance: A Guide to Watching the iPhone 15 Reveal on September 12

Apple is gearing up for its highly anticipated keynote event, titled “Wonderlust,” where it is expected to unveil a range of new iPhone models. Rumors have been circulating about the next generation of iPhones, with sources suggesting that the lineup will include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

One of the most exciting speculations is that the “Pro” models will feature titanium frames instead of the traditional stainless steel. This change is expected to make the devices lighter and result in slightly thinner bezels, enhancing the overall sleekness of the design.

In line with European Union regulations, Apple is reportedly replacing the proprietary Lightning port with a more standard USB-C port. This move will offer greater convenience and compatibility to users, allowing them to easily connect their iPhones to various devices with USB-C connections.

Rumors also suggest that Apple might take this opportunity to introduce a new Apple Watch. While details are scarce, fans are eagerly anticipating any updates or innovations that the tech giant may announce for its popular smartwatch.

Additionally, there is speculation that Apple’s virtual reality (VR) headset, called the Vision Pro, could make a brief appearance during the keynote. Although not the main focus of the event, any information about the state-of-the-art VR headset would surely pique the interest of tech enthusiasts.

Fortunately, Apple has made it easy for everyone to tune in to this exciting keynote event. The entire event will be livestreamed on Apple’s YouTube channel as well as through the Apple Events section on its website. Apple TV users can also access the livestream through the TV app.

Compatibility will not be an issue, as the livestream will work seamlessly with major web browsers such as Safari, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Google Chrome. This ensures that viewers can easily tune in from their preferred devices without any hassle.

With so much anticipation surrounding Apple’s upcoming event, consumers and tech enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the new iPhone models, potential updates to the Apple Watch, and any surprises that Apple may have in store.

“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”