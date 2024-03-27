Dodo Finance: 2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions for NFC Teams

The 2023 NFL Draft was filled with surprises and excitement as teams made their picks for the upcoming season. The Chicago Bears made a bold move by selecting Caleb Williams as the No. 1 overall pick, solidifying him as their starting quarterback for the future.

Following closely behind, the Washington Commanders chose Jayden Daniels as the No. 2 pick, hoping he will be the key to kick-starting their rebuild. The New England Patriots opted for Drake Maye at No. 3, despite concerns surrounding both Maye and the team.

The Denver Broncos traded up to select J.J. McCarthy as the No. 4 pick to address their quarterback needs, while the Los Angeles Chargers added Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 5 to enhance their receiving corps.

The New York Giants were satisfied with landing explosive wide receiver Malik Nabers at No. 6, while the Tennessee Titans chose Joe Alt at No. 7 to bolster their offensive line and protect quarterback Will Levis.

The Atlanta Falcons addressed their need for a top pass rusher by selecting Dallas Turner at No. 8, and the Arizona Cardinals traded up to pick Rome Odunze at No. 9, adding a skilled wide receiver to their roster.

The draft continued with the New York Jets selecting Brock Bowers at No. 10, the Minnesota Vikings opting for Quinyon Mitchell at No. 11, and the Chicago Bears trading up again to select Jared Verse at No. 12.

Other notable picks included Taliese Fuaga to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 13, Olumuyiwa Fashanu to the New Orleans Saints at No. 14, and Laiatu Latu to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 16.

Overall, the 2023 NFL Draft was full of surprises and top talent as teams made strategic moves to strengthen their rosters for the upcoming season.