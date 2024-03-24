DJ Burns leads NC State to Sweet 16 with impressive performance

NC State’s D.J. Burns Leads Team to First Sweet 16 in Nine Years

In a stunning victory, NC State’s D.J. Burns led his team to their first Sweet 16 appearance in nine years, achieving a 20-plus point double-double in a feat not seen since the 1984-85 season. Burns expressed his gratitude to his coaches for believing in him and opening up opportunities for his scoring.

The talented player played a crucial role in overtime, scoring six points and grabbing four rebounds to secure the win. Burns went 2-for-2 from the field and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line in overtime, showcasing his impeccable performance under pressure.

In fact, Burns has been flawless in overtime periods over the past two games, scoring a combined total of 13 points. NC State is set to face the winner of the No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 10 Colorado matchup in Dallas next Friday, with high hopes of continuing their winning streak.

This victory comes after NC State secured their first ACC Championship banner in 37 years and achieved seven consecutive postseason wins. The team’s success can be attributed in part to Burns’ stellar performance on the court, proving himself as a key player in their recent victories.