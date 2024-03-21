Discovery of Newly Identified Bacteria in Half of Colon Cancer Tumors Linked to Tumor Growth

A recent study published in Nature has shed light on a potential link between a type of bacteria found in dental plaque and treatment-resistant forms of colorectal cancer. The bacterium, Fusobacterium nucleatum, was found in 50% of tumors tested in the study and seems to protect tumor cells from cancer-fighting drugs.

Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the US, with rates on the rise, especially among younger individuals. The discovery of this bacteria raises questions about its potential role in the increase of cases in younger people.

Patients with high levels of this particular bacteria in their tumors have a worse prognosis and respond less to chemotherapy. It is believed that this subspecies of Fusobacterium nucleatum may even play a role in the formation of cancer in the first place.

Researchers are now looking into potential treatment options that target this bacterial subtype. These may include antibiotics or genetically modifying the bacteria to deliver cancer-fighting drugs directly into tumors.

Understanding the role of the microbiome in cancer risk is a crucial area of research in the field of oncology. This new study may pave the way for innovative treatment strategies for colorectal cancer patients, particularly those with treatment-resistant forms of the disease. The findings offer hope for improved outcomes and survival rates in the fight against this deadly cancer.