Dartmouth basketball unionization effort explained: How we got here and what’s next

In a groundbreaking move that challenges the long-standing principles of amateurism in collegiate sports, the Dartmouth men’s basketball team has voted 13-2 in favor of forming a union. This historic election has the potential to shake up the landscape of college sports as players aim to collectively negotiate with the school over pay, scheduling, and conditions.

The players argue that they have performed work for the school and should be compensated accordingly. While they currently receive compensation through equipment, lodging, and tickets, they believe that unionization could create a less exploitative business model for college sports.

Unlike the 2014 Northwestern football case, which was ultimately overturned, Dartmouth is a member of the all-private Ivy League. A victory for the Dartmouth players’ unionization efforts could motivate other private schools to organize and potentially impact lawsuits regarding college athlete rights that are currently in progress.

Dartmouth has filed a request for review by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), but official recognition of the union and collective bargaining could still be months away. Nevertheless, this bold move by the Dartmouth men’s basketball team has the potential to revolutionize the way college athletes are treated and compensated in the future. Stay tuned to Dodo Finance for updates on this developing story.

