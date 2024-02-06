Dartmouth Basketball Players Ruled as Employees by Labor Board, Causing Potential Implications for NCAA Model – Dodo Finance

Title: Dartmouth College Basketball Players Ruled as Employees by National Labor Relations Board, Paving Way for NCAA Athletes to Unionize

In a groundbreaking ruling that could potentially have far-reaching implications for NCAA athletes across the country, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has declared Dartmouth College basketball players as employees. This decision sets a precedent that may encourage other student-athletes to follow suit and unionize.

All 15 members of Dartmouth’s men’s basketball team united to sign a petition to join the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), which already represents some of the school’s employees. With this move to unionize, players can now advocate for enhanced working conditions, including negotiating practice hours, travel arrangements, and even possible compensation.

The NLRB’s ruling is based on Dartmouth’s control over the work performed by the basketball team, classifying the players as employees under US labor law. Notably, the decision also takes into consideration the non-monetary compensations the players receive and the extent of control the school asserts over them.

Representatives from the Dartmouth basketball team have expressed their enthusiasm about this ruling, recognizing it as a significant step forward for college athletes. They believe that it will inspire others in the NCAA to join the ranks of unionization, seeking improved rights and protections.

However, the NCAA and universities argue that athletes should be viewed primarily as students rather than employees, challenging the NLRB’s classification. This contentious issue has long been debated, with the amateurism model of the NCAA attracting criticism and now encountering legal and political threats.

Looking beyond the world of athletics, this ruling may have broader implications. Should it stand, it could extend to other student groups, such as music students who receive scholarships and perform for their institutions.

Despite the ruling, Dartmouth has made it clear that they plan to appeal the NLRB’s decision. The college emphasizes that their athletic program costs already exceed any revenue it generates, hinting at potential financial challenges that implementing this ruling could bring.

The NLRB’s top lawyer has previously supported the classification of college athletes as employees due to their involvement in lucrative athletic endeavors. This position further bolsters the argument for unionizing.

Ultimately, the ability to unionize presents a significant disruption to the current NCAA system, granting college athletes greater control over their compensation. As the Dartmouth case progresses and potentially faces legal challenges, the debate surrounding the classification of NCAA athletes is likely to intensify, potentially reshaping the landscape of college sports in the future.

