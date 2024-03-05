Colon cancer now a leading cause of death for young adults: Colorado physicians

Colorectal Cancer Rising as a Top Killer Among Younger Population

Colorectal cancer has recently emerged as a top killer among people under the age of 55, with the number of young individuals being diagnosed increasing at an alarming rate. Karissa Rund, a 31-year-old resident of Littleton, Colorado, was shocked when she was diagnosed with stage-four colorectal cancer. Now, she is advocating for awareness and early detection among young people.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 150,000 people are expected to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2024. Dr. Christopher Lieu, a GI Medical Oncologist at the University of Colorado Cancer Center, has labeled this as the number one cancer-related issue in the younger population.

Symptoms of colorectal cancer may include blood in the stool, sudden weight loss, abdominal pain, or changes in bowel habits. While average-risk individuals should begin screening at age 45, those with increased risk factors or symptoms should start even earlier.

Dr. Lieu emphasizes the importance of talking to a primary care provider, knowing one’s family history, and not ignoring any warning signs. While colonoscopy remains the gold standard for screening, there are also less invasive stool-based tests available for at-home use.

It is crucial for young individuals to be proactive about their health and stay informed about colorectal cancer. Early detection can significantly increase the chances of successful treatment and survival. Karissa Rund’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of awareness and taking action when it comes to colorectal cancer.

