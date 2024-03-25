CEO of Aerospace Giant Steps Down in Management Shake-up Amid 737 Max Crisis – CNBC

Boeing Announces Management Shake-Up as CEO Dave Calhoun Plans to Step Down in 2024

In a surprising move, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun has announced that he will be stepping down at the end of 2024 as part of a major management shake-up at the aviation giant. This announcement comes on the heels of Larry Kellner, chairman of the board, also deciding to resign and not stand for reelection at Boeing’s annual meeting in May.

Steve Mollenkopf, a Boeing director since 2020 and former CEO of Qualcomm, will be taking over as chair and leading the board in selecting a new CEO to replace Calhoun. In addition to these changes, Stan Deal, the current president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, will be leaving the company immediately.

Stephanie Pope, who recently took on the role of Boeing’s chief operating officer, will be stepping into the position of president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. These changes in leadership come at a critical time for Boeing as scrutiny of the company has intensified in the wake of a recent incident involving a door plug blowing out of a nearly new Boeing 737 Max during an Alaska Airlines flight.

Calhoun addressed the incident in a letter to employees, referring to it as a “watershed moment” for Boeing. He emphasized the company’s commitment to safety and quality at every level, highlighting the need for a renewed focus on these core values. With these new leadership changes, Boeing is poised to navigate through these challenging times and work towards regaining the trust of both customers and the public.