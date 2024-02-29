Cardinals Meetings with Prospects at NFL Scouting Combine – Dodo Finance

The Arizona Cardinals and other NFL teams are currently in Indianapolis for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, where they are conducting prospect interviews in preparation for the upcoming draft. Each team has scheduled 45 formal interviews, lasting 20 minutes each, along with informal meetings with prospects throughout the week.

Among the list of prospects who have confirmed meetings with the Cardinals at the Combine are Bralen Trice from Washington, Chop Robinson from Penn State, Gabriel Murphy from UCLA, Chris Braswell from Alabama, Jonah Elliss from Utah, and Johnny (Jer’Zhan) Newton from Illinois.

Several prospects have shared their excitement about the meetings with the Cardinals, with some expressing their eagerness to potentially join the team. “I had a great conversation with the Arizona Cardinals and I would love the opportunity to play for such a great organization,” said one prospect.

The Combine serves as a crucial event for teams to evaluate and interview top prospects before the NFL Draft in April. It provides teams with the opportunity to assess players’ physical and mental attributes to determine their fit within the organization.

As the Cardinals and other teams continue their evaluations at the Combine, the anticipation builds for the upcoming draft and the potential impact these prospects could have on the league. Stay tuned for more updates as the event unfolds.

