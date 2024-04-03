Caitlin Clark and Iowa look to break streak of Hawkeyes heartbreak in Final Four

Iowa City, Iowa has a long history of both triumphs and heartbreaks in the world of sports. The city experienced a tough loss in the 1987 men’s basketball Elite Eight, despite initially leading UNLV by a staggering 20 points.

However, Iowa’s sports legacy includes many memorable moments as well. The 1970 men’s basketball team, for example, holds the Big Ten record for points per game. Additionally, Ronnie Lester showcased an impressive performance in the 1980 Final Four, and Ronnie Harmon achieved All-American status in the 1986 Rose Bowl against UCLA.

In more recent times, the football program faced heartbreak when they lost a chance at the national title in the 2015 Big Ten football title game against Michigan State. Similarly, the women’s basketball team has navigated challenges, including a loss in the 1993 Final Four. However, they overcame adversity in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Final Four after a victory against LSU.

Iowa’s teams have often felt the weight of pressure and expectations. For instance, the 2010 football program fell short despite high rankings. Nevertheless, the women’s basketball team persevered despite injuries and departures, relying on leadership and chemistry to advance in the NCAA Tournament.

Coach Lisa Bluder’s emphasis on finding players who fit the team’s culture has resulted in a successful season, despite the challenges faced. By defeating LSU and advancing to the Final Four, the women’s team has shattered past disappointments and emerged as a strong contender for the championship title. Iowa City continues to prove its resilience and determination in the world of sports.