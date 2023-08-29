Cade York, Cleveland Browns kicker, to be released following trade for Dustin Hopkins from the Chargers – Akron Beacon Journal

Title: Cleveland Browns Release Kicker Cade York, Acquire Dustin Hopkins in Preseason Trade

In a surprising move, the Cleveland Browns have decided to release kicker Cade York after just one season in the league. York’s struggles during the preseason, particularly in critical late-game moments, played a significant role in the team’s decision.

York’s unsuccessful attempts at field goals during the preseason have been a cause for concern for the Browns. In tie games against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, he missed crucial kicks that could have changed the outcomes. With a desire for a more reliable kicker, the Browns made the decision to part ways with York.

To fill the void left by York, the Browns acquired experienced kicker Dustin Hopkins from the Los Angeles Chargers. In exchange for Hopkins, the Browns traded a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Chargers. Hopkins brings a successful career record, having made 190 of 224 field goals and 221 of 234 point-after kicks in 109 regular-season games over eight seasons.

York’s struggles during the preseason were added to his inconsistent rookie season performance, despite going 24 of 36 on field goals and 35 of 37 on point-after touchdowns (PATs). The rookie kicker was drafted by the Browns to fill the role left by the revered Phil Dawson, but he failed to live up to expectations.

Although York did show promise in his first regular-season game with a game-winning field goal, he struggled in subsequent games, missing crucial kicks. As a result, a change in approach was planned for his second season, with a focus on sticking to what makes him good as a kicker. However, the Browns have ultimately decided to go in a different direction.

The Browns’ decision to release York and acquire Hopkins indicates their desire for a more reliable kicker heading into the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. With Hopkins’ track record, the Browns are likely hoping that he will bring stability and consistency to their special teams unit.

As the Browns prepare for the upcoming season, this move reflects their commitment to making strategic changes to improve their overall performance. With the acquisition of Dustin Hopkins, they aim to strengthen their field goal and PAT conversion rates, ultimately enhancing their chances of success in close games.

Overall, the decision to release Cade York and acquire Dustin Hopkins showcases the Browns’ dedication to finding a dependable kicker who can consistently deliver under pressure.