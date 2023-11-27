Black Friday Offer: Save $220 on Our Favorite LG OLED Gaming Monitor – Dodo Finance

Title: Exciting Black Friday Deals on LG Gaming Monitors Unveiled by Engadget

As the Black Friday fever is about to grip tech enthusiasts worldwide, popular technology review website Engadget has unveiled some thrilling gaming monitor deals for consumers. Engadget, known for its comprehensive and reliable gadget reviews since 2004, has handpicked the best deals for gamers looking to upgrade their gaming setups at affordable prices.

Among the exciting offers, LG gaming monitors steal the spotlight with their unbeatable discounts. The LG 27GR95QE-B, a top-of-the-line gaming monitor, has dropped to an all-time-low price of $780, offering a massive $220 off its original price. Sporting a 27-inch OLED QHD display with a 1440p resolution, a whopping 240Hz refresh rate, and lightning-fast sub-1ms pixel response times, this monitor delivers an exceptional gaming experience. However, some users may find its brightness level to be less than ideal.

While the LG 27GR95QE-B boasts excellent HDR performance, potential buyers should be aware of a couple of drawbacks commonly associated with OLED displays, such as the possibility of burn-ins and potential text legibility issues.

For budget-conscious gamers, Engadget recommends the LG 27GL83A-B, available at an all-time-low price of $200, a whopping $100 off its regular price. This mid-range gaming monitor features a 27-inch IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate and QHD 1440p resolution. Although lacking true HDR, the LG 27GL83A-B still delivers impressive visual quality for its price. One minor inconvenience, however, is the inclusion of a cumbersome power brick, as the power supply isn’t built into the display’s housing.

Engadget is not the only website offering coverage of Black Friday tech deals. Yahoo and In The Know are also providing valuable insights and updates on the best discounts available during this shopping season. Additionally, Autoblog and AOL have also joined the bandwagon, offering expert opinions on the best Black Friday deals for cars, garages, homes, and handpicked sales across various categories.

With the Black Friday frenzy building up, it’s clear that LG gaming monitors are a prime option for gamers aiming to enhance their gaming experience without breaking the bank. Engadget’s extensive coverage, along with the recommendations from other big names in the industry, highlights the best offers available, ensuring consumers can make informed choices while seizing these irresistible deals.

Word Count: 406 words.

“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”