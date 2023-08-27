Bank lowers its estimate of 2023 iPhone 15 series production by a significant 13.1%

Title: Price Increase and Production Reduction Rumors Surrounding Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Begin Circulating

In a surprising turn of events, the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra may come with a higher price tag than initially expected. Rumors suggest that Apple might increase the prices of these upcoming models by $100 and $200 respectively. This news has sparked a wave of speculations among tech enthusiasts and consumers alike.

Adding to the buzz surrounding the iPhone 15 line, Japanese banking firm Mizuho recently revised its production estimates for the 2023 iPhones. Mizuho has decreased its projected numbers from 84 million to 73 million, indicating a potential decline in demand or manufacturing complications. The firm also adjusted its overall production forecast for Apple, down to 217 million units from the initial projection of 227 million.

One of the possible reasons for the production reduction and potential delays is attributed to the innovative periscope lens feature, allowing for enhanced optical zoom capabilities. The lens promises to catapult the optical zoom range from 3x to an impressive 6x. However, Sony, the supplier of camera sensors for the top-of-the-line 2023 iPhones, is reportedly encountering difficulties in delivering these sensors. The setback has inevitably impacted Apple’s production timeline.

Industry insiders suggest that the periscope lens-related problems may result in delays for the release of iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra until October 20th. The delay, if confirmed, could disappoint eager customers who have been eagerly awaiting the latest addition to the iPhone lineup. However, Apple is still expected to release the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro on September 22nd as previously announced.

The potential delay and adjusted production estimates have left Apple enthusiasts wondering about the future of the iPhone 15 line. Consumers eagerly anticipating the advanced features of the Pro Max/Ultra model will have to wait longer to experience the touted benefits of the periscope lens and its remarkable optical zoom capabilities.

As the countdown to the scheduled release dates continues, fans and analysts alike eagerly await official confirmation or any further updates from Apple regarding pricing, production, and shipment details for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max/Ultra.

As always, Dodo Finance will keep you informed with the latest developments in the tech and financial world, ensuring you stay ahead in this fast-paced industry.

“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”