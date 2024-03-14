All eligible individuals at Chicago migrant shelter vaccinated for measles in unprecedented operatio

Chicago – A recent outbreak of measles at a temporary shelter housing migrants in Chicago has raised concerns about the spread of the highly contagious virus. The city has identified 10 cases of measles, with 8 of them being migrants residing at the shelter.

The Chicago Department of Public Health has taken swift action to contain the outbreak by vaccinating all eligible individuals at the shelter. This comes after the city learned of its first measles case since 2019 last week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported measles cases in 17 states this year, prompting efforts to vaccinate the population and prevent further spread.

The CDC recommends two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, which is 97% effective at preventing measles. Illinois Governor has called on the CDC for assistance in managing the outbreak and protecting high-risk individuals, such as unvaccinated infants and pregnant women.

Health officials are stressing the importance of vaccination to prevent the spread of measles and protect vulnerable populations. Efforts are being made to educate the public about the benefits of vaccination and ensure access to the MMR vaccine. The city and CDC continue to work together to contain the outbreak and prevent future cases.

