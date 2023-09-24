6 Players Inactive for Miami Dolphins Game – Dodo Finance

Denver Broncos Announce Inactive Players for Sunday’s Game Against Miami Dolphins

The Denver Broncos have revealed their list of inactive players for Sunday’s highly anticipated game against the Miami Dolphins. The announcement came as the Broncos prepared to take on their AFC rivals in what promises to be a thrilling matchup.

Among the six inactive players for Week 3 are star players Justin Simmons and Frank Clark. Both Simmons and Clark have played crucial roles in the Broncos’ recent success, so their absence will surely be felt on the field. Alongside them are Ronnie Perkins, Elijah Garcia, JL Skinner, and Alex Forsyth, all of whom are members of the 53-man roster but will not be eligible to play against the Dolphins.

Fortunately for the Broncos, defensive lineman Mike Purcell, who was listed as questionable, has been deemed fit to play and is active for the game. His presence on the field will provide a much-needed boost to the team’s defensive line.

In addition, fans will finally get to see cornerback Riley Moss make his long-awaited NFL debut in Miami. Moss, who had been inactive for the first two games of the season, will have the opportunity to showcase his skills and make an impact on defense.

Furthermore, running back Dwayne Washington has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster, adding depth to the Broncos’ backfield. Washington will be eager to prove himself and contribute to the team’s offensive efforts.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 11:00 a.m. MT and will be broadcasted on select CBS channels. With both teams aiming for victory, football enthusiasts can look forward to an intense battle between these AFC rivals.

It’s worth noting that the Dolphins currently hold the upper hand in the all-time series against the Broncos, with a 12-7-1 lead. However, the Broncos emerged victorious in their most recent meeting in 2020, so they will be looking to build on that success and secure another win against the formidable Dolphins.

For fans eager to get a closer look at the team’s inactive players, photos of each of them can be found on our website, Dodo Finance. Stay tuned for more updates and analysis on this exciting matchup.

“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”