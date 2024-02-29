2024 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers sign Kirk Cousins and Raiders add Russell Wilson, creating exciting Round 1 – Dodo Finance

With the NFL draft fast approaching, the buzz around potential top picks is at an all-time high. According to experts, Caleb Williams is expected to be the coveted No. 1 overall pick, with sources pointing towards the Chicago Bears as a potential landing spot for the quarterback.

Following closely behind is Jayden Daniels, who is projected to go as the No. 2 pick to the Washington Football Team. The Minnesota Vikings are also making waves in the draft discussions, with Drake Maye potentially being selected as the No. 3 pick after a mock trade with the New England Patriots.

As the draft continues, other notable projections include Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4, Taliese Fuaga to the L.A. Chargers at No. 5, and J.J. McCarthy to the N.Y. Giants at No. 6. The Tennessee Titans are eyeing Joe Alt for their offensive line at No. 7, while Laiatu Latu could bolster the Atlanta Falcons’ defense at No. 8.

The Chicago Bears may also be looking to enhance their offense with Malik Nabers at No. 9, while the N.Y. Jets are considering Olumuyiwa Fashanu to solidify their offensive line at No. 10. Rome Odunze is a potential target for the New England Patriots at No. 11, and Bo Nix could address the Denver Broncos’ quarterback needs at No. 12.

Terrion Arnold is projected to improve the Las Vegas Raiders’ secondary at No. 13, Brock Bowers could provide more offensive weapons for the New Orleans Saints at No. 14, and Nate Wiggins may strengthen the Indianapolis Colts’ secondary at No. 15.

As the draft approaches, football fans are eagerly anticipating how these projections will play out and which teams will secure these top prospects to bolster their rosters for the upcoming season. Stay tuned for more updates on the NFL draft on Dodo Finance.

