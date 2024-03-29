2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Top picks for Commanders and Cowboys

The New York Giants are making moves to potentially shake up their quarterback position in the upcoming draft. According to sources close to the team, there is strong consideration for a trade-up to secure a new signal-caller.

The team’s owner has reportedly given the green light for the quarterback upgrade, signaling a significant shift in strategy for the Giants. Along with the need for a quarterback, the team is also looking to add a big-play threat to their receiving corps.

One potential draft pick that has caught the Giants’ eye is Nabers, who is being hailed as the best YAC (yards after catch) weapon in his class. Nabers could provide the perfect complement to existing receivers such as Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, and Darren Waller.

By adding Nabers to their lineup, the Giants are hoping to elevate their pass-catching group to the next level. With the potential for a new quarterback and a dynamic receiving threat, the team is looking to make a splash in the upcoming season.

