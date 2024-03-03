2024 NFL Combine Recap: Analysis of Top QB Prospects, Winners and Losers of On-Field Workouts

The recently concluded NFL Combine saw top quarterback prospects skipping the on-field drills and athletic testing, leaving room for other participants to shine. Among the winners were J.J. McCarthy from Michigan and Michael Penix Jr. from Washington, who impressed with their performances.

Devin Leary from Kentucky and Kedon Slovis from BYU also stood out for their accuracy and velocity during the Combine. However, it was Sam Hartman’s flowing hair that stole the spotlight, drawing attention from onlookers.

On the other hand, Bo Nix from Oregon and Michael Pratt from Tulane were considered the losers among the quarterbacks, struggling with accuracy and consistency in their throws.

With the 2024 NFL Draft scheduled to take place from April 25-27 in Detroit, fans can expect more draft coverage on CBSSports.com. Stay tuned for updates on the latest developments leading up to the much-anticipated event in the world of football.

