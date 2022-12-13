The second coffee/debate meeting will take place on December 21 at 10:30 a.m. at Café MAX in the library of Forum Zoetermeer. At this ‘Cherish your story’ meeting, overseen by senior coach Mieke Schouten (pictured), visitors reminisce about the past.

Sharing stories from the past can also bring up new memories in your life. What was your first favorite song? Who was your first boyfriend/girlfriend in elementary school? What has made your life happy so far? Were you raised in a particular religion? Questions that can be discussed and that you can discuss among yourselves in a safe and warm atmosphere. There is also room for memories which can be a little less pleasant and Mieke can provide the right advice for this.

About Mieke Schouten

Mieke Schouten is an experienced and qualified senior coach at MAX. In conversations with seniors, she sees how a listening ear can help someone get back on track. In her work, she regularly comes into contact with older people who want to have more contact. Due to all sorts of circumstances, people over 55 may feel they lack a connection to society, when they still have so much inside of them. As a coach, she listens to them and helps people to (re)find their own strength.

“Older people are full of stories at a later age. It’s wonderful to share stories and memories with each other, because there isn’t always room for that. We would like to offer this space Finding memories often takes you back to the past,” says Mieke Schouten.

Where and when

Would you like to attend this meeting? Come spontaneously or register. Participation is free including a cup of coffee or tea. 21 December 10:30-12:00 Café MAX, Forum Zoetermeer, Stadhuisplein 1. More info: [email protected] or 06-42256820.



