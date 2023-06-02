It was a lean weekend for the Zealand hockey teams in the fourth division. Only Walcheren took a point at the DDHC. Number three Rapide lost 1-0 to number four DDHC.

Va-MHCT 0-5: In fact, Goes should have played at home, but as the club could not find a referee, the game was reversed. In Teteringen, the Beveland team was not involved. The fact that goalkeeper Sacha Northolt saved a penalty was a boost.

Olympia-Tempo 4-7: Immediately in the first quarter, Olympia was put on 0-3. Via two goals from Cato van Tiel, including one in the goalkeeper’s legs, the Terneuzen team connected again. The 2-4 just before half-time was therefore a setback. In the third quarter, Silke Dubbeldam again made things exciting with the 3-4, after which Tempo again missed.

DDHC Rapid 1-0: It was an even game with both teams creating few chances. However, it was played with very high intensity. DDHC scored the only goal of the second quarter. Hulst’s players then had a number of great opportunities, but didn’t use them.

Souburgh-Walcheren 1-1: Despite the 6-1 home defeat, Walcheren had the idea that there was something to be won at Alblasserdam. It turned out that the match ended in a draw. Both goals came in the third quarter. Kim Tersteeg was responsible for the 0-1 on behalf of Walcheren.