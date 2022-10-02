Zandvoort on August 27, Monaco stays, Las Vegas joins

AFP

The Formula 1 calendar in 2023 is just a bit fuller than this year. The number of races will be expanded with two grands prix, increasing from 22 to 24 race weekends.

The Monegasques applaud, because the GP of Monaco is only on the program. May 28 to be exact. The F1 Circus will visit the United States three times next season. In addition to Miami and Texas, there will also be races in Las Vegas.

In addition, there are also races in Qatar. The Chinese GP is also planned, but it is not certain that it will actually take place. It depends on the developments surrounding the coronavirus in China. The world championship begins on March 5 in Bahrain and ends in Abu Dhabi on November 26.

The racing classic in Monaco will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2025. So said Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali shortly after international motorsport federation FIA presented the approved 2023 racing calendar.

“I am happy to confirm that we will be racing in Monaco until 2025 and I look forward to returning to the streets of the famous principality for next year’s championship on May 28,” said Domenicali.

Zandvoort at the end of August

The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on August 27 is the first race after the summer break. The show on the circuit in the dunes, which this year welcomed more than 300,000 spectators, was brought forward by a week and in 2023 was awarded the place in the calendar which traditionally belonged to the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa- Francorchamps. The race in the Ardennes has been moved to July 30.

Jan Lammers, sporting director of the Zandvoort GP, can live with this minimal change. “This week doesn’t matter so much. It’s especially important that we rank at the end of the summer, when the weather is nice and a lot of people have already gone on vacation.”

With 24 races, F1 is expecting a busy season. Nice for enthusiasts, but challenging for athletes, teams and organizers, Lammers says. “It will be enormously busy and the load for the players is enormous. It will also be intense for the drivers, because this season is already experienced as heavy. But it is a logical consequence of the growth of F1.