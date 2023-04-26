Your WhatsApp account can now be used on multiple phones
WhatsApp users have been able to link multiple devices to their account for a while, but aside from a phone, this was only possible on computers and tablets, and not yet on other phones. Now there is also the possibility to use the same account with several smartphones, reports WhatsApp. “This update is currently rolling out globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.”
QR Code
When adding an existing account on another phone, users are given a QR code which they must scan with the device they are currently using WhatsApp on. After that, the account will be linked to the new phone.
The function will be available on iOS and Android in the coming weeks and it is possible to combine iPhone and Android devices. Messages are synchronized between different devices.
Log out when idle
“Starting today, you can log into the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones,” say Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. If the primary device is “inactive for an extended period”, WhatsApp will automatically log the user out of all paired devices. Paired devices are also automatically disconnected after 30 days of inactivity.
The feature also allows companies, for example, to allow multiple employees to use WhatsApp with the same company number. Your employees can now communicate directly with customers on their phones using the same WhatsApp Business account.
