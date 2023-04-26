Your WhatsApp account can now be used on multiple phones

WhatsApp users have been able to link multiple devices to their account for a while, but aside from a phone, this was only possible on computers and tablets, and not yet on other phones. Now there is also the possibility to use the same account with several smartphones, reports WhatsApp. “This update is currently rolling out globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.”

QR Code

When adding an existing account on another phone, users are given a QR code which they must scan with the device they are currently using WhatsApp on. After that, the account will be linked to the new phone.

The function will be available on iOS and Android in the coming weeks and it is possible to combine iPhone and Android devices. Messages are synchronized between different devices.