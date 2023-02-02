You should watch these 10 new movies and series next week (week 6)

Each week, the editors of Streamwijzer select one Top 10 from viewing tips for the best movies and series on streaming services in the Netherlands. You will find the story and the trailer in the preview. This week’s preview includes titles from netflix, sky show, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV+, Pathé Home and through the game. In this article you will find tips for week 6 (from February 6 to 12, 2023). Enjoy watching!

10x viewing tips for the best films and series on Dutch streaming services (during week 6 of 2023)

10. You (series, 4 seasons) – Netflix

Joe Goldberg returns to Netflix next week. This time with a beard, under the name of Jonathan Moore and not in the United States but in London. Here, he built a whole new life for himself, but his gaze always fell on Marienne. He fourth season from the hit series You is split into two parts, with the first part (episodes 1-5) arriving on Netflix on Thursday, February 9. For season 4B (episodes 6 to 10), you will have to wait until March 9.

9. Jurassic World: Dominion (movie, 2022) – SkyShowtime

He was one of them most watched movies of 2022 and has grossed over $1 billion worldwide: Jurassic World: Dominion . This film brings together two generations of actors: Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard from the last trilogy and Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum from the first. Good! The film has already appeared on Pathé Thuis and is Thursday, February 9 can also be streamed on the brand new SkyShowtime video service.

8. All These Breaths (film, 2022) – HBO Max

anything that breathes is nominated for an Oscar in the Best Documentary category and will be released on HBO Max on Wednesday, February 8. We follow the Indian brothers Saud and Nadeem, so determined to protect the black kite that they have dedicated their lives to it for more than twenty years. The bird is essential to New Delhi’s ecosystem and everything associated with it. However, due to increasing air pollution, it is becoming more and more difficult to protect it.

7. Someone I Knew (film, 2023) – Amazon Prime Video

You may know Dave Franco as an actor, among others bad neighbors and Now you see me , but as of 2020 he also focuses on filmmaking. On Friday, February 10, it will release the brand new romcom someone i knew to Amazon Prime Video, in which his wife Alison Brie ( Community ) plays the main role. She takes on the role of workaholic Ally, who returns to her old hometown after a professional setback and stumbles upon her first love. Her new girlfriend reminds her a lot of her old self, which makes her question the person she is now.

6. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (film, 2022) – Pathé Thuis

Shawn Mendes sings the stars in the sky in the musical family film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (in Dutch Does the crocodile). The Canadian singer, known for hits like treat yourself better and Mercy, lends his voice to the crocodile Wil. He is secretly staying at the home of the recently moved Primm family, whose youngest son cannot settle into their new place of residence. They find a special friendship for each other. The film features brand new songs from the team that brought us before The greatest showman brought, so it bodes well! To discover from Monday, February 6 on Pathé Thuis.

5. Walker: Independence (series, 1 season) – Viaplay

fan of the series Walker on viaplay? The prequel will be released on Tuesday, February 7 from the same makers Walker: Independence. The series is set in the 19th century and follows the life of Abby Walker. Her husband was killed in front of her while traveling west, and now she seeks revenge. This mission takes her to Independence, Texas, where she comes into contact with several locals.

4. The Son (film, 2022) – Pathé Thuis

From the manufacturer of The father published in 2022 The son . Again, Anthony Hopkins plays a role in the film, but otherwise it’s a whole new story. It revolves around divorced father Peter, who decides to bring his seventeen-year-old son home because he’s not doing so well. But can he really be a good father? Or at least a better father than his own father was for him? The lead role is played by Hugh Jackman, who you may know from The glutton . The film will be broadcast on Pathé Thuis on Wednesday February 8.

3. Clarkson’s Farm (series, 2 seasons) – Amazon Prime Video

Purchased in June 2021 Top of the line of Jeremy Clarkson, a 1,000 acre farm in the English countryside. Not holding himself back at all due to his lack of agricultural knowledge, he decided to run it himself. We have been included in this process. The first season of Clarkson’s Farm was a huge hit and the series will return to Amazon Prime Video next week. Today is Friday, February 10.

2. Funny Woman (series, 1 season) – SkyShowtime

The book will be released on Friday, February 10 funny girl by Nick Hornby to life in the series funny woman on Sky Showtime. We are taken back to the 1960s, when Barbara Parker was elected Miss Blackpool. However, she decides she wants to make the most of life and leaves for London. There, after a series of setbacks, she auditions for a TV comedy, but as a woman in a man’s world, it turns out it’s not that easy.

1. Your Place or Mine (film, 2023) – Netflix

Finally, a brand new rom-com is coming to Netflix starring none other than Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon. It is called Your place or mine and visible from Friday, February 10. We follow Debbie and Peter, best friends and opposites. She lives with her son in Los Angeles, loves routine and leads a fairly bourgeois life, he prefers to put the flowers outside in his hometown of New York. One day, they decide to trade lives for a week. A species Vacations , but different. Good!

All movies and series that appear online by week and month

Curious to know what movies have been shown on streaming services in the last month? You can find it in the preview with new movies and series every month. You can also check out this preview to see what titles will be new to video-on-demand platforms in the coming months.

Full range of streaming services in the Netherlands

The integral is also available on Streamwijzer offers streaming services in the Netherlands find. In the tables you will find daily which films and series have appeared on the streaming service. To find out which titles are removed, visit the signal disappearing.

Summary: Netflix, SkyShowtime, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Pathé Thuis and Viaplay