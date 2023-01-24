“You”: Netflix shares the recap of the first three seasons

The first part will be released on Thursday, February 9 fourth season of You on Netflix. So if you want to quickly rewatch the first three seasons, you should be quick. But for those who don’t have the time, Netflix now also has a solution. In a video of just over two minutes, the streaming service summarizes the first three seasons.

It has now been over a year since the third season of You appeared on Netflix. So chances are you won’t remember all the details very well. But Netflix has the solution. A short summary of everything you need to know about the previous seasons.

You

The Netflix series you will soon be back for a fourth season. We will see more Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) in the United States, but in Paris and later in London. How he got there can now be seen in a short synopsis on YouTube. In an official recap from Netflix, you get a rundown of everything you need to know about the last three seasons in exactly 2 minutes and 22 seconds. You.

Recently, Netflix already shared the trailer for the fourth season of You. We have already learned a lot about what to expect. We already knew that Joe had followed Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) to Paris at the end of the series. In the trailer, we first saw Joe in the French capital, where Joe, armed with his stalker hat, begins the hunt for Marienne. The trailer already shows the two seeing each other again. But that’s not quite fair. Then we go to Londonwhere Joe is now Jonathan Moore and works as a teacher.

He tries to let go of his old habits, but he has a new obsession, this time with Kate (Charlotte Richie). Joe finds himself in Kate’s wealthy group of friends and just then the so-called “Eat the rich killerwhich seems to target wealthy friends. Meanwhile, Joe himself has to deal with a stalker. This is someone who knows his true identity, which obviously could get Joe in trouble. The fourth season of You appears in two parts on Netflix. to The first part will be published on Thursday, February 9, 2023, consisting of five episodes. The second part will be released exactly one month later, on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Watch the recap of the first three seasons here You:

Watch the trailer for the first part of the fourth season here You:

The first part of the fourth season of you will be released on Netflix on Thursday, February 9. Still looking for another series in the meantime? Then check out our top 50 with the best series on Netflix here.