You might spot these celebrities at King Charles’ coronation
Today is a historic day for the UK and the rest of the world, as the era of King Charles has begun. Many members of the royal family gathered today for the ceremony and celebration of the event, and we also spotted some surprising celebrities.
Sir Elton John, the Spice Girls, Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Adele and Robbie Williams: they each received their invitation to the festivities today, but did not attend the famous coronation of King Charles. Fortunately, we recognized other well-known faces: from a “Harry Potter” actress to a well-known pop star. Which celebrity have you spotted?
singer Katy Perry
Katy Perry shines in a lilac suit and eye-catching hat alongside British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.
Actress Emma Thompson
Best Actress Emma Thompson (“Nanny McPhee”) is also present!
Singer Lionel Richie
Music icon Lionel Richie should definitely not be missed.
Singer-songwriter Nick Cave
Australian artist Nick Cave is also happy to attend this special day.
Actress Joanna Lumley
The ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ actress has also been spotted!
Maggie Smith and Judi Dench
As well as the famous Maggie Smith from ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Downtown Abbey’ and Judi Dench, whom we mainly know from the ‘James Bond’ films.
Royalty and politicians
Soon Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will perform, but for the rest it will remain quite quiet for guests from the world of cinema and music, despite the many invitations. Fortunately, there are plenty of royals and politicians to spot!
Princess Kate and Prince William of Wales
With their children George, Charlotte and Louis.
Harry of Sussex
Although without his wife Meghan Markle and his children Archie and Lilibet.
Pippa and James Middleton
Pippa, sister of Kate Middleton and her husband James are also present.
First Ladies Olena Zelenska (Ukraine) and Jill Biden (America)
Without their husbands, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden.
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde
Our own royal house in pink!
