“You have to go to the World Cup, if necessary at the last minute”

Soccer OUR• Tuesday, September 6, 11:28 a.m.

Women’s Orange mission for a crucial World Cup qualifying match: “Simple: win”

Crucial. All-decisive. Decisive. It will have escaped no one that the Dutch Women’s World Cup qualifier against Iceland tonight at the Galgenwaard Stadium is a time to sit down.

In Group C of the qualification for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, leader Iceland is one point ahead of Orange Women. With a victory, the team of new national coach Andries Jonker qualifies immediately for the World Cup, but with a draw or a defeat, a complicated play-off construction awaits.

“The most important thing is that we get to this World Cup, if necessary at the last minute. Everyone wants to win against Iceland, the girls give that feeling from the first minute. I have nothing to How are we going to do it, I have to do something more,” Jonker said of the duel.

Beerensteyn falls ill

Lineth Beerensteyn cannot take part against Iceland. The striker is ill and left the training camp, reports the KNVB. “She does not have Covid, but is unfortunately unable to act,” the statement read.

Orange live at NOS The World Cup qualifier between the Netherlands and Iceland can be followed live via this live stream on NOS.nl, in the NOS app and on NPO 3. Unable to watch? Then listen to NOS Langs de Lijn En Omstreken on NPO Radio 1.

The previous meeting between Iceland and the Netherlands ended in a 2-0 win for the Netherlands. In Iceland, Orange has not always had it easy with the physicality of Icelandic women.

Also tonight, national coach Thorsteinn Halldorsson’s side are far from set to sit down, although a draw against the Netherlands is enough for Iceland.

“They’re higher in the standings. They’re a great team, with good players,” captain Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir says of the Orange. “Do we have a chance? she asks herself aloud. “Yes. It’s really going to be a competition. We’re going to do everything we can to beat them.”

Longest ending

“We’re not going to play for a draw,” Halldorsson said again. “We want to win and play the game like we always do: we go there to win and then we see who wins.”

Groenen on Jonker: “He has a clear vision, which suits us very well”

Orange are the favorites for tonight’s win, but it’s not so obvious. Jonker: “Iceland are tough, work hard and have some good players. Still, there is a quality difference with us. We are favorites and we are not running away from that. But everyone knows it: we still have to TO DO.”

The mission is clear: only a victory counts. The women of Orange are aware of this. “We are now watching this game and not thinking about a possible route through the play-offs. Winning means continuing. As a top athlete, you don’t look beyond the next game,” Groenen said.

How does Orange handle this depending on the midfielder? “We will have to make a difference playing football. Iceland are a very strong physical team, they are hard workers and unity. But we have to win.”