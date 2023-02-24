‘You’ Fans Mock Joe’s Ridiculously Long Walk in Season 4

The first part of You season 4 has been on Netflix since the beginning of this month. Part 2 won’t follow until March, which means the hype surrounding the series is now huge on social media. Of course, it also brings observant fans. These fans have now taken a closer look at a fun detail from the first part. Joe’s (Penn Badgley) daily walk from the university to the center would take a long time.

You is back. More than a year and a half after the release of the third season, it was finally time for the first part of the fourth season earlier this month. And in two weeks, Thursday, March 9 to be exact, we’ll find out how Joe fares after the thrilling ending of episode five.

In anticipation of this part, fans are already looking for details in previous episodes. It includes a lot of theories, but also a lot of fun discoveries. One of these findings is the duration of Joe’s daily walk.

28 kilometers

About a year and a half after the third season You now back for the fourth. We will see more Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) in the United States, but in Paris and later in London. There he begins to work as a professor at Darcy College. This university is outside of town, but it’s still a “perfect walk” to the center for the character.

“The campus and my residence are on opposite sides of town, but I don’t mind walking,” says Joe. This statement was reason enough for fans to know how long this march would take. The answer: about 6 hours. The university is located in Surrey, a great distance from central London.

He should pass Heathrow Airport, Richmond and Notting Hill to finally reach his apartment in South Kensington. Which is even still on the west side of town. In the series, he even makes a stopover in Shoreditch, which can even extend the walk up to 9 hours. The pedometer would certainly be happy with it.

Check out our top 50 with the best series on Netflix here.