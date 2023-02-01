Apple has set its sights on the football league broadcasting rights. From today, the first football content can be seen at AppleTV+the tech giant’s streaming service.

Read on after the announcement.

Football on Apple TV+

Apple recently purchased the rights to MLS, the United States soccer league. The agreement has a duration of at least ten years. The season starts on February 25. All matches can be watched live on Apple TV+.

In the Netherlands, MLS will have few fans, but it’s interesting to see that Apple’s streaming service is now focusing on sports as well. This is the first time that Apple has invested money in live sports rights. Sports rights are attractive for Apple to better compete with streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime.

To get in the mood, Apple has curated a huge selection of MLS video content. You can see player profiles, highlights from the 2022 season, full replays of top matches, spectacular stadium drone footage and more. You can watch by opening the Apple TV app and tapping “Season Pass”.

MLS Season Pass Pricing

Live matches aren’t free: not even with a standard Apple TV+ subscription. A football league subscription costs €14.99 per month, or €99 per season. Do you have Apple TV+ (€6.99 per month), you will receive a modest discount. For a so-called Season Pass, you pay an additional €12.99 per month, or €79 per season.

Apple says it will make some games available for free during the first month. Free matches will be added more frequently throughout the season. You can see it through the Apple TV app. You can find it on all your Apple devices, such as your iPhone and Apple TV. The app is also available with many smart TVs, just like consoles.

Previously, there were rumors that Apple would be interested in the to buy Dutch Eredivisie broadcast rights.