Hip-hop collective The Wu-Tang Clan have announced the dates for their NY State of Mind tour. The company will come to the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on Tuesday June 6, together with Nas. Tickets for this concert will go on sale Friday, March 3 from 9:00 a.m.

“The saga continues around the world!” writes the Wu-Tang Clan on social media. The tour follows the opening act of their NY State of Mind, which they toured North America with for over two months late last year. Now the Wu-Tang-Clan and Nas also visit the rest of the world. Next spring, New Zealand, Australia and Europe are on the schedule, and the tour will continue across North America in the fall. The other European cities where the two hip-hop artists will perform are Copenhagen, Berlin, Paris and London.

The tour is named after NY State Of Mind, a track from Nas Illmatic’s 1994 debut album. The rapper had five Dutch Top 40 singles between 1996 and 2002. His debut hit If I Ruled The World reached the top 10.

The Wu-Tang Clan is made up of nine rappers, of which Method Man and Ghostface Killah are the best known. The band scored two Top 40 hits around the turn of the century with Say What You Want (All Day, Every Day) and Gravel Pit. Both songs reached the top 10.