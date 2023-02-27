World champion Messi named player of the year
Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi has been named FIFA Player of the Year. It happened Monday night at a ceremony in Paris. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) and Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) were the other two nominees.
At the end of last year, Messi became world champion with Argentina in Qatar. France won in the final, which was played with Mbappé. The Frenchman was the tournament’s top scorer. With PSG, Messi and Mbappé won the title of champion of France and the Supercup of France.
Benzema won the Champions League, the European Super Cup and the Spanish national title in 2022. The French Real Madrid striker missed the World Cup through injury. In October, he was named best footballer of the past season by France Football magazine.
Also Argentinian best goalkeeper and coach
Aston Villa’s Argentinian Emiliano Martínez, who also played a starring role at the World Cup, was named the best goalkeeper. The coach of the year was Argentina national coach Lionel Scaloni.
On the women’s side, Spain’s Alexia Putellas was named Player of the Year. She plays football at Barcelona and was also chosen for the same award last year.
Beth Mead (England) and Alex Morgan (USA) were the other nominees.
