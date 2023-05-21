01 mei 2023 om 20:29Update: 20 dagen geleden

On Monday, Russian President Umar Kremlev of the international boxing federation IBA hit the national federations hard. They separated and founded the new association World Boxing. Dutchman Boris van der Vorst is the provisional leader of this new federation.

Van der Vorst of the Dutch boxing federation founded World Boxing with “like-minded” directors from the United States and Britain, among others. The primary objective of the association is to keep boxing in the Olympic Games. It is only formally possible to apply for Olympic recognition if the IOC withdraws it from the IBA.

Kremlev said in the Uzbek capital Tashkent – where the men’s world boxing championships are held – that the IBA is the only international association dealing with boxing.

“We say there’s always a black sheep in the family,” Kremlev said. “There are always people who go their own way. Some have tried to create an international federation from their garage. Why should we care about that?”

Chaos in the boxing world for years

“To those who want to leave and go to another union, I can only say: we only have one union,” Kremlev continued. “Some drivers are like hyenas, like predators. People have to understand that they are not part of the sport.”

The Russian-led global federation has been suspended since 2019 due to administrative and financial issues. The IBA already decided last October against the wishes of the IOC to allow Russians and Belarusians to participate in tournaments under their own flag.