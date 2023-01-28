With this simple trick you prevent tulips from hanging down
From January, tulips will again be available in abundance. A moment that we always look forward to, because the cheerfully colored spring flowers gently announce the arrival of spring. But when they are hanged, it is a very sad sight. Fortunately, you can easily prevent this.
A pin in a bouquet of flowers
Just pierce the stems with a pin, just below the flower. This way you prevent the flowers from hanging down. Then put the tulips in a small layer of water in the vase, as this also prevents the flower from “looking down”. Top up the water from time to time, as they can drink a lot.
This way your tulips will stay beautiful longer
Plus, the tips below also help ensure your tulips stay beautiful longer:
- Cut the stems right with a sharp knife, not at an angle as with most other flowers. This prevents the tulips from absorbing too much water, causing them to droop.
- Remove the leaves that are submerged in water and place them in a clean (!) vase.
- Add cut flower food or a pinch of chlorine for more vigorous flowering and for water that stays clean longer.
- Do not place tulips near ripening fruit, central heating or a stove, and avoid direct sunlight.
- If necessary, change the contaminated water and again cut an oblique piece of the stems.
