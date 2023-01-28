A pin in a bouquet of flowers

Just pierce the stems with a pin, just below the flower. This way you prevent the flowers from hanging down. Then put the tulips in a small layer of water in the vase, as this also prevents the flower from “looking down”. Top up the water from time to time, as they can drink a lot.

This way your tulips will stay beautiful longer

Plus, the tips below also help ensure your tulips stay beautiful longer: