With this Google Maps trick, you can easily measure distances

We mainly use Google Maps for navigation, but you can do a lot more with it. It is also very easy to measure the distance between two places. We explain how to do it.

Google Maps is an ideal application when you have nothing to do. You can easily discover the best restaurants and bars in the area, visualize your future vacation destination via Street View or stroll through a 3D amusement park. Still, you can do a lot more with it, like measure distances.

To measure is to know in Google Maps

You can of course see via Google Maps how far you have to travel to get to a certain place, but what the distance as the crow flies is sometimes more difficult to determine. Fortunately, it is possible and we explain exactly how to do it.

It doesn’t matter if you have an iPhone or an Android, in both cases this option works exactly the same way and therefore you can follow the same steps. Below we explain it step by step.

Open Google Maps Find a place on the map and hold down the key. It cannot be a place name Then tap the red pin and click ‘measure distance’ You can now measure the other location whose distance you want to measure from the first point

Even more options

This is how you measure the distance between two places. You can do with multiple points. Handy if you want to quickly measure a route for a walk or run, for example. To do this, you just need to press ‘add point’ in the menu. You can add as many points as you want.

You can also easily delete a step if you no longer want to see it. To do this, press the three dots at the top right. Then just press ‘delete’.

Google Maps makes time travel with a wonderful feature really possible