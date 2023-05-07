Pierce Johnson of the Colorado Rockies on the mound, with Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres at bat. Machado was the first player to receive an automatic kick ball in the buildup as he was not ready in time. Getty Images

It had to be more exciting, more spectacular and above all faster, so the bosses of the American Major League baseball competition decided this season to carry out an unprecedented in-depth renovation. With three new rules, the often traditional game is overhauled: a throwing clock, defensive constraints and larger bases.

The number of visitors to American baseball has steadily declined in recent years. Many viewers barely lasted an entire game. And those who went to the stadium left more than three hours later with pain in the buttocks. The Major League is stuck in quicksand. The fear of losing the interest of young Americans in particular prompts adjustment.

About the Author

Koen van der Velden prescribed by Volkskrant on sports in the United States. He lives in New York.

Three new rules. More action.’ It therefore ends with actor Bryan Cranston (breaking Bad) voiced the television commercial for the league, which began a new season on Thursday. In accompanying footage, balls fly off bats and players eagerly dive towards the bases.

Start the clock



The new rules have been tested in recent years in the lower minor leagues, competitions where talent is groomed for the hard work. The throwing bell in particular is considered a drastic change. In preparation for the new season, Major League players also had to deal with it.

League boss Rob Manfred noticed in his first game with the new technology in operation that he had significantly less time between pitches for his usual talk in the stands. “If you don’t watch now, you will immediately miss something,” said the American The New York Times. “Before, you had all the time. Manfred looked pleased.

Now, throwers will have fifteen seconds to fire their projectiles, and twenty if an opponent is on goal. Clocks are behind home plate and within sight of the batter. He must be ready with eight seconds to go see the pitcher. If he arrives too late with his throw, it means a ball. If the batter hesitates, he automatically concedes a strike.

It takes some getting used to, especially for slower pitchers. According to data platform FiveThirthyEight, 20% of pitchers would have gotten in trouble last season, if the clock had been there at the time.

“I didn’t know I was that slow,” Curaçaoan Kenley Jansen said after an exhibition game for his new club, the Boston Red Sox. “It has crept in over the years. Now I have to go back to the way I used to throw, much faster. Jansen left the Baseball World Cup last month to prepare with Boston, among other things to learn how to play with the watch.

The new reality is also uncomfortable for drummers. San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado was the first player to receive an automatic hit in the preseason because he wasn’t ready in time. “It’s a big adjustment,” Machado said. “But at least I’m in the history books now.”

Shorter matches



In the minor league, pitching time has had the desired effect in recent years: games have lasted no less than 26 minutes. Early Major League results on Thursday were also encouraging. The average game lasted around two hours and forty minutes, compared to three hours and six minutes last season. For now, the clock is welcomed with open arms by the majority of players and coaches.

To maintain momentum even more, pitchers are only allowed a maximum of two pitches to the base to keep runners in line. At the same time, the league encourages base stealing. This aspect of the game was almost on the way out. The data that has flooded the sport in recent years has shown that attempting to steal is hardly worth it. Additionally, clashes between a baseman and an oncoming baserunner regularly result in injury.

The Major League is trying to prevent the latter this year with bigger bases. The white squares now measure more than 45 centimeters on each side, whereas last year’s squares are about ten centimeters smaller. Thus, the distance between the bases has also been reduced. The sprint is therefore shorter.

A third tweak should also lead to more action on the bases. The so-called defensive “turn” is now partly prohibited. Based on detailed data, infielders used to position themselves on a certain side of the field because it was likely the batter would hit there. Now they should stay in place, allowing balls to easily navigate between players. This should increase the historically low batting average of recent seasons.

Of all the novelties, the throwing clock is the most eye-catching. Now viewers will see a clock go from fifteen (or twenty) to zero. New York Mets fans have taken advantage of the new technology before, deliberately counting out and confusing enemy pitchers.

Complaints about the new rules are remarkably rare in a sport that does not excel in innovation and progressiveness. The Major League appears to be undergoing a successful makeover. If the interest will also increase, the ultimate goal will have to be determined in the new season.