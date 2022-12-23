The northern United States is preparing for what could be the coldest Christmas in 40 years. A winter storm has already caused record temperatures in the state of Wyoming, among other places, where the mercury has dropped to more than 40 degrees below zero.

According to the US weather service NWS, about 110 million people were already affected by cold and snow on Tuesday morning. The north of the country is particularly affected by the difficult climatic conditions. The winter storm will also hit the Midwest region in the coming days.

“The storm is dangerous and threatening,” President Joe Biden said Tuesday. The president is urging Americans to take the weather very seriously. “This is no ordinary snow day.”

In recent days, the wind chill has dropped to 45 degrees below zero in parts of the states of Montana, South Dakota and Wyoming. In Wyoming, records were broken in the town of Casper, where the temperature dropped to 41 degrees below zero. In Pullman, Washington, the mercury dropped to nearly 29 degrees below freezing Tuesday morning. This even though it is often not colder than an average of 4 degrees below zero.

Strikingly, not only are temperatures dropping to record lows, but they haven’t dropped as quickly before either. For example, the temperature in the city of Denver went from about 10 degrees to 26 degrees below freezing in just sixteen hours.

Americans are very affected by the weather. Some 1,700 flights have already been canceled and schools and government offices have been closed in some states. In generally warm Florida, locals are being warned that lizards paralyzed by the cold may fall from trees.

