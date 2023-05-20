Will TikTok be banned in America? Bill makes it possible

Critical

TikTok is owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance and has come under fire since the company admitted to accessing user data in the United States and Europe. Many countries and companies are unhappy about this because it is still unclear what happens to the data.

The new bill was co-drafted by a Republican and a Democratic senator. Last week, another proposal that could lead to a TikTok ban was rejected by Democrats, who deemed the plan too hasty and reckless.

When the US ban goes into effect, it will also have consequences for you. The many American TikTokkers will love you For you-page disappear along with all other US content. Many also learn Dutch content creators inspiration from America.

TikTok itself says the following about it: “A US ban on the app would prohibit the export of American culture and values ​​to the billions of people around the world who use our service.”

The proposal to ban TikTok has been in the news more often in recent years. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, also tried to ban TikTok in the United States in 2020, but his planned moves failed in court. It remains to be seen whether the law will pass this time.

