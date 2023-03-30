The Night Officer on Netflix is ​​so popular that a second season is almost inevitable. But when can we expect the sequel?

If you have already started The Night Officer you know you went through ten episodes with a shit and a fart. That’s how easily the spy action series looks the other way. The creators left the ending open, so a second season is possible. It all depends on the grades.

Global Success

And it seems to be fine. The Night Officer is well seen around the world. The series is number 1 in the United States, most of Europe and South America, Australia and even countries like Bangladesh and Lebanon.

Peter Sutherland

So it’s likely we’ll see FBI agent Peter Sutherland again, and creator Shawn Ryan has already announced he has ideas for future series. According to him, only a few people from the first season will return. It’s probably Peter and his sweetheart Rose Larkin.