“Will the United States shoot down all the balloons in the world?

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi lashed out at the United States at the Munich International Security Conference. He denounced the “hysterical and unimaginable” reaction to the Chinese balloon which flew over American territory for several days in early February.

US President Joe Biden eventually ordered this balloon to be shot down on suspicion of Chinese espionage as the balloon hovered over the sea. “But there are so many balloons all over the world, do the ‘America is going to shoot them all down?'” Wang said. The Department of Defense in Washington had previously called the Chinese action “unacceptable”.

China

The top Chinese diplomat also told the conference that the United States was wrong to repeatedly portray China as a geopolitical challenge. According to him, this fear is unfounded and America is trying to smear the reputation of his country. He cited the discussion of computer chips as an example.

Biden wants to invest billions in domestic chip production to become less dependent on China. The US president has also imposed significant restrictions on chip exports to Chinese companies. “It’s 100 percent protectionism and 100 percent selfishness,” Wang said.

Foreign Ministers

Given the tensions between the two countries, it is unclear whether Wang and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet again in Munich. There has been talk of a possible meeting for several days, but no confirmation has come. The two ministers are still in the German city until Sunday.

Internal documents show it: men of color most often victims of police brutality