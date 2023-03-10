Will Starfield and Spider-Man 2 face off in September 2023?

On Wednesday, Bethesda Game Studios boss Todd Howard addressed the world and told viewers that his game, star field, which hits stores on September 6 this year. A nice message for many players, but with a dark side. The release of the long-awaited RPG was originally scheduled for the first half of 2023. And so they don’t understand. Which means the game has been postponed again. This time with six months. Anyway, let’s not be party animals, September is also a good date. Until then, there are still more than enough other cool games coming out.

Starfield Release Date Announced: September 6, 2023

The question that immediately arises is which game(s) PlayStation will put back? After all, fall is traditionally a time to decompress with a number of powerful and exclusive first-party games. Good exclusive games can mean someone is more likely to buy a console or, in the case of Xbox, sign up for a Game Pass subscription. So what titles do the parties have on their schedule? JJ looked into it and saw that there was still a lot that was unclear. The period around June therefore seems to be a very important period for both of them.

What will PlayStation and Xbox’s fall lineup be?

In this video, we list all the first board games that we know of, which have been confirmed to exist by the makers themselves, and which you can somewhat suspect may be released this year. What are these games besides Starfield and Spider-Man 2? What are the chances of them actually happening? And when will the two parties announce these titles? From Xbox, we have known this date since Wednesday, which is Sunday, June 11. But when will PlayStation release more news? You will see and hear the answer in the video.