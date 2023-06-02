Wildfires are also raging in eastern Canada

At least 16,000 Nova Scotia residents have been displaced in recent days due to the large number of wildfires ravaging the eastern part of the Canadian province. There are now at least thirteen different fires, the largest of which covers an area of ​​at least 20,000 hectares. Three of the fires are classified as “out of control”.

The fire destroyed hundreds of homes, but as far as we know there were no casualties. According to local authorities, this is an “unprecedented” situation, they warn that the fires could spread even more in the coming days due to persistent dry and hot weather.

Firefighters around the world



At least half of the fires were caused by humans, police said, with the rest thought to have been started by lightning. There are also large forest fires in western Canada right now. Fires are more frequent in this area, but despite this, they are very early for the time of year.

The fact that there are now also large fires in the East at the same time means that the Canadian fire services do not have enough personnel to fight all the fires properly.

Their foreign colleagues are now providing reinforcements – hundreds of firefighters from the United States, Australia and New Zealand have already arrived in Canada to help put out the blaze, and another 300 firefighters from the United States and Africa from the South are on their way. They will help both in the west and in the east of the country. Canada has already burned 2.7 million hectares this year, an area equivalent to about 5.5 million football fields.

