Wiersma apologizes for his behavior at the VVD congress

During the well-attended VVD conference, Education Minister Dennis Wiersma also apologized to VVD members for his outrageous behavior. “I made a mistake, I was very harsh. It was not good, and I am very sorry for that. I also want to apologize here,” he said.

“I’ve learned my lesson and this won’t happen again,” Wiersma promised. This was followed by loud applause from the VVD members, implicitly supporting his continued tenure as minister.

Wiersma reiterated that he is working on his bursts. He also said he was open to dialogue with VVD members if he felt they had been treated unfairly.

‘We need to keep talking to each other about this’

“Anger is not right. Not even by the prime minister, not a direct ‘sorry’,” said one VVD member, condemning Wiersma’s behavior. “We need to keep talking to each other about this.” VVD should be a “safe club”, Rutte admitted, but “conflict is allowed. We are not made of Mars”.

“What Dennis did was impossible,” Rutte repeated. However, the VVD party leader is giving Wiersma a second chance because the education minister has indicated that he wants to improve his career and talk to those who have not been treated well, Rutte told members.

By: Editorial