Wielerbond does not extend the expiring contract of athletics coach Wolff
The Dutch cycling association KNWU has decided not to extend the expiring contract of René Wolff, the national trainer of the Dutch track sprinters. Wolff will remain active as a national coach until February 1, 2023 and will leave afterwards, reports the KNWU.
“Both parties have agreed to continue to work in good harmony until then,” the union said in a statement. “In view of the fast approaching European Championships and also the Paris Olympics in 2024, a good interpretation is sought in the short term,” says KNWU head coach Jan van Veen. “We would like to thank René for his efforts and wish him much success in the future.”
Wolff returned in February this year as national coach of the Dutch track sprinters. The 44-year-old German took over from Hugo Haak, who announced his departure after the success of the Olympic Games in Japan.
The German also worked at KNWU between 2010 and 2017 as the national sprint team coach. Wolff left because he felt that the available budget was not sufficient to work optimally for the Tokyo Games. He became performance manager with sports umbrella organization NOC*NSF, but returned to cycling a year later as New Zealand national coach.
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”