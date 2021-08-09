When will Better Call Saul season 5 be released on Netflix?

You better call Saul Season 5 has been airing for a long time on AMC and Season 6 is postponed to 2022, but when will we see Season 5 added to Netflix? Many regions have already aired the full Season 5, but here’s when we expect the remaining regions to host Season 5 of You better call Saul.

The origin story of Saul Goodman tells us. In addition, we participated at the end of 2019 El Camino: bad movie This ended Jesse Pinkman's story.

The fifth season of You better call Saul It premiered on AMC on February 23, 2020 and again consisted of 10 episodes. Closed on April 20, 2020.

The sixth season of You better call Saul It was confirmed, but suffered significant delays (the longest in the show’s history). An exact release date has not been confirmed, but is now expected to be postponed to early 2022.

Season 6 will see the series end with a total of 13 episodes completing the full transition from Jimmy McGill to Saul Goodman.

Now wait and see when Netflix’s fifth season premieres.

When You better call Saul Season 5 on Netflix in the US and Canada?

Those in Canada, the United States, South Africa and Spain wait the longest, the longest You better call Saul Fifth season.

Since the show launched in the US, it has taken a while for the license to be available for Netflix in those regions, and they aren’t getting the weekly deal that others are getting.

Season 4, for example, was added to Netflix on February 9, 2020, just weeks before S5 was released. However, the third season was added to Netflix in March 2018, ahead of its August air date.

With the April 2021 release date ending, it looks like we’ll have to wait until 2022 before Netflix can stream in the US and the other countries we mentioned in Season 5. This means that it won’t be available until January 2022, unless Netflix can secure the rights earlier. It will wait almost two years for Netflixers!

You better call Saul Netflix’s international release schedule for season 5

According to previous seasons, such as the third and fourth season You better call SaulNew episodes appear weekly on Netflix after the episodes air on AMC in the United States.

This weekly streaming schedule is valid on Netflix in regions such as the UK and mainland Europe, including Poland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Switzerland, and Turkey. It also applies to the release schedule for Latin America and Asia regions. Weekly episodes of You better call Saul S5 does not apply to South Africa, Canada, Iceland or Spain.

New episodes will be available on Netflix from February 24.

Better Call Saul s5 launches weekly starting February 24, which is good as it’s been two months since El Camino and we need more of the Gilligan Cinematic Universe. pic.twitter.com/seadUuav04 Netflix UK and Ireland (NetflixUK) November 21, 2019

Here’s the full 2020 release schedule. Note that Episode 1 will air Sunday after the premiere. Episode 2 will then air at its regular location on Monday and arrive on Netflix at its regular location on Tuesday.

Episode number AMC Aviation History Netflix version 501 February 23, 2020 February 24, 2020 502 February 24, 2020 February 25, 2020 503 March 2, 2020 March 3, 2020 504 March 9, 2020 March 10, 2020 505 March 16, 2020 March 17, 2020 506 March 23, 2020 March 24, 2020 507 March 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 508 April 6, 2020 April 7, 2020 509 April 13, 2020 April 14, 2020 510 April 20, 2020 April 21, 2020

According to all versions of Netflix, it will be available at 8:00 GMT.

We will keep this article updated with all relevant version news over time. You better call Saul Season 5. For now, let us know in the comments if you’re looking forward to next season.