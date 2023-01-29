Even officials in The Hague, trained in discretion, already openly complain about the drive to perform and the culture of accountability in political affairs. Two senior officials allowed themselves to be interviewed about it last week NRC, unique. “Everything must be done at a crisis pace”, one of them summed up the problem. Ministers must deliver and profile themselves in a short time, citizens and the press demand results, “and now”.

Long term consequences

Consequently, political accidents are inevitable; and not just in the personal sphere of exhausted or burnt-out politicians. The consequences go further: we no longer have time to reflect properly on the long-term consequences of political choices. With new victims, new stories, new rash measures as a result.

One can point the finger unilaterally at MPs who care most about how they publicize themselves on Twitter, or at journalists who consider a juicy scoop more important than an in-depth analysis of socio-political issues.

Radical Transparency

But they are all ultimately representatives of a restless, ruthless culture that confuses the need for open government with radical transparency. When did we start to think it was normal for politicians to do their jobs in a glass house, and have to show their phones on demand to have their text messages read to everyone?

It’s a recipe for a lot more burnt-out politicians. And among politicians who are comfortable with this, you may seriously wonder if you can put these kinds of people in charge of the national government. want to to see.