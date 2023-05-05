What’s up with that crazy Murdoch from “The A-Team”?

The life of Dwight Schultz, the actor who played Murdoch.

Breakthrough with ‘The A-Team’

Schultz’s biggest role was as “HM “Howling Mad” Murdoch” on the television series The A-teamin which he appeared from 1983 to 1987. The role of the quirky pilot with PTSD made Schultz a familiar face to audiences, and the character quickly became a fan favorite.

Other roles

After “The A-Team”, Schultz starred in several television series and films, including Star Trek: The Next Generation And Boston Legal. He has also lent his voice to several animated series and video games, including The Sinister Adventures of Billy and Mandy And To fall.

Out of the spotlight

In addition to his acting work, Schultz has always been involved in various charities. He is a strong supporter of veterans care and himself suffered from PTSD as a result of his military service.

Schultz is now 75 and, to our knowledge, no longer active as an actor.