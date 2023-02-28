Thursday, February 23, the time has finally come: the Pogues will be back on Netflix! On this date, season 3 in ten episodes of External banks see. But after two years of waiting, you might be so excited you want to set your alarm clock or stay up at night for it. Then it is useful to know what time you can sit in front of the tube. Therefore, in this article we answer the question: What time will Outer Banks season 3 be on Netflix?

What time is ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 on Netflix?

To cut to the chase: it doesn’t make sense to stay up late on Wednesday nights, because new episodes don’t appear immediately at noon on the streaming service. Instead, they will change on Thursday, February 23 09:00 a.m. (Dutch time) put live.

This is due to time differences. When it’s midnight in the United States (where Netflix is ​​headquartered), the new season of the series will premiere worldwide. So we think we’ll have to wait a little longer.

How many episodes will ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 have?

So you can’t stay awake at night, but you can watch all day. The third season of External banks because it matters ten episodes and they will all live at the same time. The titles of the episodes are also known; we have listed them for you below.

Episode Title Day of the week Date 1 “Poguelandie” THURSDAY February 23, 2023 2 “The bells” THURSDAY February 23, 2023 3 “Fathers and Sons” THURSDAY February 23, 2023 4 “The diary” THURSDAY February 23, 2023 5 “Heists” THURSDAY February 23, 2023 6 “The Dark Forest” THURSDAY February 23, 2023 7 “Happy birthday” THURSDAY February 23, 2023 8 “Tap on the rudder” THURSDAY February 23, 2023 9 “Welcome to Kitty Hawk” THURSDAY February 23, 2023 ten “The Secret of the Gnome” THURSDAY February 23, 2023

Series history and information

Teenage John B and his three best friends set sail on an island of rich and poor in search of a legendary treasure linked to the disappearance of his father.

Title External banks Kind Series year 2020- Duration 3 seasons Category Action, Crime, Drama IMDb 7.6 out of 53,000 votes Creators Shannon Burke, Jonas Pate, Josh Pate discard Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Charles Esten, Drew Starkey, Austin North, Carlacia Grant, Adina Porter

