What the international press is writing about Max Verstappen’s epic win at the Monaco GP

Max Verstappen has done excellent business at his home race in Monaco. The Dutchman won the Monaco Grand Prix for the second time and did so with a healthy lead. This is what the international press is writing about Verstappen’s victory in Monaco!

What the International Press Writes: Verstappen The Seasoning With Alonso

Sky Sports F1: “Max Verstappen overcomes rain and challenge from Fernando Alonso to win Monaco Grand Prix. After wrestling pole away from Alonso in the closing seconds of Saturday’s thrilling qualifying session, Red Bull’s Verstappen looked more conventional on Sunday as he maintained his early lead and built up a significant gap over Aston Martin.

With a third of the race to go, rain began to fall and the race was suddenly affected, but Verstappen responded with great composure and showed his best in the wet conditions, extending his lead to nearly 28 seconds when he eventually took the checkered flag. .”

Bild, Germany, speaks of an above all relaxed race for the Dutchman: It must have been the most relaxed Grand Prix of the season for Verstappen. The Red Bull star drives an undisputed start-to-finish win. Even at the start, the Dutchman was in no danger, the best overtaking opportunity on the principal’s narrow street circuit. Neither did Fernando Alonso, who started the race second. The Spaniard is second, with Alpine driver Esteban Ocon a surprising third.

Marca, Spain: “The Dutchman went completely clear of the Spaniard on his way to victory, but some rain towards the end of the race made things interesting. Despite Verstappen hitting the wall a few times in the wet conditions, he kept his cool and finished 28 seconds ahead of the Aston Martin. With that, Verstappen extends his lead at the top of the championship by 25 points, as His Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez could only recover from the back of the grid to 16th.

Auto Hepto, France: “Max Verstappen took his second victory in the Grand Prix since 2021. The two-time world champion dominated the race from pole position from start to finish. The Dutchman was a solid winner ahead of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine). Even the rain that appeared in the second half of the BRICS did not deter.

ESPN, United States, finally focuses more on strategic choices: “The reigning champion’s margin of victory was 27.9 seconds at the end of the 78-lap race, but that only told part of the story, as rain threatened to ruin his day on the lap. While the rain was bad news for Verstappen, Monaco’s traditional competition saw drivers on a wet 3.3km circuit in the final third of the race. The grip turned into a wild ride. Second-placed Alonso and Aston Martin had a chance to pit for Verstappen if they had opted for intermediates on lap 54, but opted for slicks and lost their chance early on. Alonso had to pit again on the next lap to correct his mistake and fit intermediates.

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner was particularly pleased that Verstappen made the difference in the rain.